14th November Children’s Day Speech Bal Diwas Essay Poems For Students In Hindi English 2022

Every year on 14th November Children’s Day is celebrated with great joy and happiness all over India. On this day all teachers become children and do all the activities which children do. Children’s Day is also known as Bal Diwas. It is celebrated across India to increase awareness of the rights, care, and education of children. It is celebrated on 14 November every year coinciding with the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru also called ‘Chacha Nehru’. Nehru is often cited as saying that children should always be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Bal Diwas was first celebrated in 1964 after the death of Pandit Nehru. Now below get complete details of 14th November Children’s Day 2022. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Essay

Happy Children’s Day Speech In English

Respected Principal/Father, teachers, and dear friends,

Today, we are celebrating the happy occasion of Children’s day. It is an occasion every child, every student love to celebrate. We all know that today is the Birth Anniversary of our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a leader our country will always remember.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru loved children. So children also loved him. That is why children fondly called him Chacha Nehru. Chacha means uncle as we all know. When Chacha Nehru was alive children gifted him, Red Rose because Chachaji always adorned his coat with a fresh Rose.

Nehruji was born on 14th November 1889 to Motilal Nehru who was a famous leader and lawyer. His mother’s name was Swarup Rani. Jawaharlal Nehru’s sister Bijaylaxmi Pandit was also a great diplomat of our country. Chacha Nehru’s daughter Indira Gandhi was our first woman Prime Minister. When Nehru was fighting against British rulers he was kept in prison by British Government in India. From the Jail, he wrote letters to his daughter Indira. These letters are called “Letters from a Father to His Daughter”. This is considered a must read the book for children. There he wrote about civilizations of the world and natural history. You may want to know how old was Indira Gandhi when Jawaharlal Nehru wrote those letters??

She was only 10 years old. (Many of you/us are now of the same age like Indira Gandhi when she received the letters from her father) Has anyone from you read this book? I insist that you read that book. You can buy that book or borrow from the school/public library.

There are many things you may want to know about Chacha Nehru. Chachaji was a great political leader of our country. Nehruji along with Sardar Ballab Bhai Patel worked hard to shape the future of our country. Nehruji also worked for World peace. (Nehruji was a great leader of Non-Alignment Movement which gave the world the idea of staying away from was an international polarisation).

He wrote many more books. So we must know about him. But we/you can learn them by yourselves. You should always save time to read great books apart from studying Textbooks and fun books. This will be you true tribute to your beloved Chacha Nehru when we/you become a learned person like him and contribute to our country.

With this, I conclude my speech. And wish you a very very Happy Children’s Day.

14th November Bal Diwas Speech In Hindi

आरंभ — १४ नवेंबर का दिन भारत में “ बॉल दिवस “ के रूप में मनाया जाता है, क्यूंकी इस दिन बच्चों के प्रिय चाचा पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू का जन्म हुआ था. नेहरू जी बच्चों से बहुत प्यार करते थे . उनका विश्वास था कि बच्चों पर ही देश का भविष्य निर्भर करता है . जो आज बच्चे हैं , कल वे ही देश के नेता होंगे . बच्चों की कोमल निर्मल मुस्कान में ही देश का उजला भविष्य नज़र आता है. बच्चों के कार्यकर्म को देखते हुए वो भाव विभोर हो जाते थे. उनका कहना था की “ बालकों की आत्मा पवित्र होती है “. बॉल दिवस का कार्यक्रम — देश के प्रत्येक छ्होटे बड़े नगर में बॉल दिवस मनाया जाता है. इस दिन स्कूल के छात्र एक स्थान पर इकट्ठे होते हैं. वहाँ पर अनेक प्रकार के खेलों के मुक़ाबले रखे जाते हैं बच्चे शारीरिक व्यायाम का प्रदर्शन भी करते हैं. गीत संगीत नृत्य और नाटक का कार्यक्रम भी रखा जाता है. चित्रकला की प्रायोगिता भी होती है. रंग बिरंगे वस्त्रों में सजे हंसते खेलते बच्चे उत्सव की शोभा को बढ़ाते हैं. बच्चों में पुरूस्कार और मिठाइयाँ बाँटी जाती हैं. पंडित नेहरू जब जीवित थे तो स्वयं इस उत्सव में शामिल होते थे और बच्चों के साथ हंसते खेलते थे. दिल्ली में स्मारोह — नई दिल्ली में बाल दिवस के उपलक्ष में नॅशनल स्टेडियम में मनोरंजक कार्यक्रम होता है. बच्चे पाठ संचालन, सामूहिक ड्रिल, नृत्य एवम् संगीत के रोचक कार्यक्रम दिखाते हैं. वर्ष में साहसिक कार्य करने वाले बच्चों को पुरूस्कार दिए जाते हैं. पंडित नेहरू इस उत्सव में अवश्य शामिल होते थे. उनकी मृत्यु के बाद ये परंपरा बन गयी की इस देश का प्रधानमंत्री इस उत्सव में भाग लेता है. गत वर्ष हमारे युवा प्रधान मंत्री श्री राजीव गाँधी इस उत्सव में पधारे थे. नई दिल्ली की भाँति प्रत्येक राज्य की राजधानी और छ्होटे बड़े नगरों में बाल दिवस मनाया जाता है. इस उत्सव में विकलांग बच्चे भी भाग लेते हैं. अंत —

बाल दिवस हमें संदेश देता है की हम चाचा नेहरू की तरह देश भक्त और परिश्रमी बनें. उनके सपनों को पूरा करें. साथ ही यह राष्ट्र का भी कर्तव्य है की वह बच्चों की शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की तरफ पूरा ध्यान दें.

Happy Children Day Poems For Students

Poems In English

My childhood was fun,

Tough and exciting,

My childhood was one,

Where there wasn’t much fighting,

This is my childhood,

My childhood was filled,

With family and friend,

My childhood was filled,

With love and lots of happy holidays,

My childhood was filled,

With tricycles and bicycles,

My childhood is filled,

With lots of classwork and homework,

My childhood is filled,

With parents that don’t work,

A annoying loving brother and sister’s,

This is my childhood,

My childhood is filled,

With a grandmother that was caring and loving,

When I left her,

I was hurt,

But it’s for the best,

I remember the good and happy times,

We shared together,

This was my loving childhood,

That I will not forget,

This was my childhood.

Poems In Hindi

मास्टरजी की आ गयी चिट्ठी,

चिट्ठी मे से निकली बिल्ली..,..

बिल्ली खाय ज़र्दा पान,

काला चश्मा पीली कान..

मास्टरजी की आ गयी चिट्ठी

चिट्ठी मे से निकली बिल्ली..

कान मे झुमका, नाक मे बत्ती..

हाथ मे जैसे अगरबत्ती

नही मगर्बत्ति, अगरबत्ती, मगर्बत्ति, अगर अगरबत्ती

अगर हो बत्ती कछुआ चाप,

आग पे बैठा पानी ताप..

ताप चढ़े तो कम्बल तान

वि आई पी, वि आई पि उन्देर्वेअर बनियान..

मास्टरजी की आ गई चिट्ठी,

चिट्ठी मे से निकला मछर..

मछर की दो लम्बी मूंछे ,

मूंछ पे बांधे दो दो पत्थर..

पत्थर पे एक आम का झाड

मूंछ पे लेकर चला पहाड़

पहाड़ पे बैठा बूढा जोगी

जोगी की एक जोगन होगी

गठरी मे लागा चोर,

मुसाफिर देख चांद की और..

पहाड़ पे बैठा बूढा जोगी

जोगी की एक जोगन होगी

जोगन कूटे काचा धान

वि आई पी, वि आई पि उन्देर्वेअर बनियान..

मास्टरजी की आ गयी चिट्ठी,

चिट्ठी मे से निकला चीता..,…

थोडा काला थोडा पीला

चीता निकला है शर्मीला

थोडा-थोडा काला थोडा-थोडा पीला

चीता निकला है शर्मीला

घूंघट दाल के चलता है

मांग मे सिन्दूर भरता है

माथे रोज़ लगाए बिंदी

इंग्लिश बोले मतलब हिंदी

इफ अगर इस है बत पर वोत मतलब क्या

माथे रोज़ लगाए बिंदी

इंग्लिश बोले मतलब हिंदी

हिंदी मे अल्गेब्रा चान

वि आई पि उन्देर्वेअर बनियान..

सावधान !

Children’s Day Essay In Hindi English 2022

Bal Diwas Essay In English

Every year 14th of November is celebrated every year as children’s day. 14th November date has a great importance because it is the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was the first Indian Prime Minister of India after the independence. I came to hear that was very fond of the children and had great affection for them. He liked very much to be among children as well as talk and play with them. Children were often used to call him as Chacha Nehru to show their love and respect for him.

On 14th of November, people (including cabinet ministers and high officials) start gathering at statue (where Chacha Nehru was cremated) in order to pay homage to Pt. Nehru and celebrate this great occasion. A big wreath of colorful flowers is placed by the officials at his Samadhi following the prayers and Rhymes chanting are held. Children perform many activities in their schools to celebrate this occasion and remember Pundit Nehru’s sacrifices, contributions towards the country, achievements in international politics and peace efforts. Other cultural programmes including national songs, patriotic songs, speeches and stage short dramas are also organized.

Bal Diwas Essay In Hindi

14 नवंबर को भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू का जन्मदिन होता है। इसे बाल दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। क्योंकि उन्हें बच्चों से बहुत प्यार था और बच्चे उन्हें चाचा नेहरू पुकारते थे।

बाल दिवस बच्चों को समर्पित भारत का राष्ट्रीय त्योहार है। देश की आजादी में भी नेहरू का बड़ा योगदान था।

प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में उन्होंने देश का उचित मार्गदर्शन किया था। बाल दिवस बच्चों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण दिन होता है। इस दिन स्कूली बच्चे बहुत खुश दिखाई देते हैं। वे सज-धज कर विद्यालय जाते हैं। विद्यालयों में बच्चे विशेष कार्यक्रम आयोजित करते हैं।

वे अपने चाचा नेहरू को प्रेम से स्मरण करते हैं। बाल मेले में बच्चे अपनी बनाई हुई वस्तुओं की प्रदर्शनी लगाते हैं। इसमें बच्चे अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन करते हैं। नृत्य, गान, नाटक आदि प्रस्तुत किए जाते हैं। नुक्कड़ नाटकों के द्वारा आम लोगों को शिक्षा का महत्व बताया जाता है।

For more updates, stay tuned with us. Be Happy 🙂