Why Did Abigail White Kill Her Boyfriend Bradley Lewis? OnlyF Model Jailed For Life, Pleaded Guilty:- Shocking waves are blowing on social media since a famous social media influencer stabbed her boyfriend to death. According to the reports, Abigail White is the social media star who is facing repercussions for killing her boyfriend. Who was Abigail White’s boyfriend? As per the reports, Abigail White was in love with Bradley who was later killed by her. But why did she kill him? Prior to answering this question we tell you that Abigail White killed Bradley by stabbing him at their house. We have a lot more to discuss in this story. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Scroll down the page and take a look below.

Why Did Abigail White Kill Her Boyfriend Bradley Lewis?

According to the reports, Abigail White killed her boyfriend Bradley with a sharp knife. Yes, Abigail White stabbed Bradley to death. In addition, the official cause of death of Bradley’s injuries that he sustained after being stabbed. Meanwhile, he succumbed to the fatal wounds. Now the next question rises “why did Abigail White stab Bradley to death?” Scroll down the page and take a look below.

Abigail White is a 24 years old woman and she is a proclaimed Fake Barbie. Nevertheless, Abigail White is widely popular for creating OnlyF content. Regardless, Abigail White also garner more than £50K through her OnlyF account. She has millions of subscribers and viewership on OnlyF. Thus she managed to earn £50,000 over the year. You must be wondering why we are talking about White’s OnlyF earnings here. Take a look below and get the answer to this.

‘Fake Barbie’ OnlyF Model Jailed For Life

What was the bone of contention that caused the OnlyF model to kill her boyfriend? White’s OnlyF income was being controlled by her boyfriend Bradley Lewis. The incident took place after Bradley Lewis broke up with her. As per the reports, Abigail White killed him by stabbing Bradley Lewis in the chest at their house. Reportedly, she picked up the knife just to scare and shock him but eventually she stabbed him in the chest.

It is being reported that the Bristol Crown Court said that she did not realize what she was doing and killed Bradley. However, initially Abigail White tried to maintain her innocence but later she confessed her crime. Abigail White has been sentenced to life. Stay tuned to this page.