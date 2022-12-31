RIP! “Sweet Home Alabama” Actor Bob Penny Passed Away At 87:- Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous actor Bob Penny has passed away recently. He was a university press and actor. He is no more among his close ones and he last breathed on Sunday. Recently his death news came on the internet and it went viral on social media. The whole television community has been mourning his death on social media platforms. Now many have been searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Bob Penny and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Bob Penny?

Bob Penny was a very famous actor and a university professor who emerged in many movies. He was well-known for his character in “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Forrest Gump,”. He was a poet and he spent three decades as an English professor principally teaching poetry and prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He worked in more than 30 movies and television shows. In the 1994 film “Forrest Gump,” he was recorded as a “crony,”. He was a very amazing and talented person and he will be missed by people. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Hollywood Actor Bob Penny Dies

According to the report, a very renowned actor, Bob Penny passed away reportedly when he was 87 years old. He had taken his last breath on 25 December 2022. His passing news has been confirmed by The Laughlin Service Funeral Home. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death and it has been not disclosed by his family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Bob Penny was born in 1935 in Anniston, Alabama. He was a very kind-hearted and hardworking person. who earned huge respect due to his best work. He is survived by his brother William Earl Penny (Betty), six nieces, one nephew and a sister whose name is Jean Marion Yount. He also performed in the Birmingham theatre and he appeared onstage in plays like “Don Juan in Hell ” and “The Odd Couple”. Recently the news has come internet that many people are expressing their heartfelt condolences to his family on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.