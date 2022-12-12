ALA vs LET Dream11 Prediction Live Score Lineup Deportivo Alaves vs Levante La Liga 2 Today’s Match

Notification Of The Football Match Between Team Deportivo Alaves And Team Levante: Recently, the notification of the football match between team Deportivo Alaves and team Levante was shared on the internet and social media platforms. And when the notification of the match between team Deportivo Alaves and team Levante was shared then all the fans and admirers started to search for more information about the match. Here in the following article, we have shared all the details of the match between team Deportivo Alaves and team Levante. And here we have also shared much other information related to the match such as the name of the players who would be playing the match and many other details related to the match.

Match: Deportivo Alaves vs Levante (ALA vs LET)

League: La Liga 2

Date: Tuesday, 13th December 2022

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Mendizorrotza Stadium

Who Players Are Going To Be In The List Of The 11 Playing Possible In The Match Between Team Deportivo Alaves And Team Levante?

We have shared the names of the players who are having more chances of playing in the match against each other in team Deportivo Alaves and team Levante. So read the article here and know more the names of the players who have more chance of playing in the match:

List Of The 11 Playing Possible Of Team Deportivo Alaves

Jon Guridi Antonio Sivera Miguel De la Fuente Ruben Duarte Xeber Alkain Abdel Abqar Salva Sevilla Nahuel Tenaglia Carlos Benavidez Nikola Maras Luis Rioja

List Of The 11 Playing Possible Of Team Levante

Wesley Moraes Daniel Cardenas Jonathan Montie Sergio Postigo Roger Brugue Ruben Vezo Jorge de Frutos Marc Pubill Jose Luis-Garcia Marcelo Saracchi Pablo Martinez

Which Team Among The Team Deportivo Alaves And Team Levante Has More Chances Of Winning The Match?

There are some reports that have claimed that team Deportivo Alaves has more chance of winning in the match against team Levante. And even when we analyzed the previously played matches then we got to know that there would be team Deportivo Alaves who would be winning the match. So we can say that the team Deportivo Alaves is going to win the match against team Levante and we would also suggest you go with the team Deportivo Alaves while picking any team for winning.