Actor Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Blessed With Baby Girl, Welcomes Their First Child:- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child. The first child of the Bollywood couple is a girl. Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl. Ranbir and Alia have been blessed with their first daughter. This news broke out just a while ago. Meanwhile, it has taken over all social media platforms. Fans have started pouring tributes to the star couple. Needless to say, this is one of the most precious moments of their life. There are several questions that are being asked by fans regarding Ranbir and Alia’s first child. When did their daughter bear? In which hospital their daughter was born? There are several imperative aspects that have to be responded to. You are asked to take a look at the further given sections of this article for more details. Take a look below for more details.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Blessed With Baby Girl

According to the reports, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt delivered her first child at the HN Reliance Hospital today. Ranbir and Alia became the parents of their first child on Sunday, November 6, 2022. A reliable source informed, “Alia has gone into labour and delivery is expected any moment now, in the next 45-50 minutes. A entire team of doctors is attending the mommy-to-be.”

Prior to this cheerful news, a source reported that the couple visited the hospital today around 7:30 am. In addition, Ranbir’s mom, Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt were also with them. Nevertheless, Mahesh Bhatt should be over the moon. Mahesh Bhatt expressed his happiness prior to the birth of Alia’s daughter. Alia’s father posted, “Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life.”

Congratulations to the Kapoors and Bhatts on this special moment. Fans were awaiting this news for the past many days. Another star kid will join the party of star kids including Taimur and Abram. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a private ceremony held at their residence earlier this year in the month of April. Meanwhile, they were in a relationship for the past five years. During their most-recent film Brahmastra’s promotions, fans asked several questions to Alia Bhatt regarding her pregnancy and first child planning.

Now all eyes are on the name of Ranbir and Alia’s girl. Fanclubs are keenly awaiting the update regarding their baby girl. One thing is sure, fan pages will be created before Alia’s girl’s name within a short period after announcing her name.