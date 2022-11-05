RIP! Alice Davis Death: Disney Legend & Costume Designer Died At 93:- This is with the greatest sorrow that a renowned personality at Disney passed away recently. We are feeling devastated while announcing the passing of famous designer Alice Davis who is credited for designing clothes for Pirates of the Caribbean and It’s a Small World audio-animatronic characters at Disney Parks throughout the world. If you are scrounging web articles to get information regarding Alice Davis’s cause of death and age then this is the right place. This column can serve you a lot. So be sticky with this page and must go through the further given sections of this article. Kindly scroll down the page and take a look below.

Disney Legend & Costume Designer Alice David Death

First of all, let’s discuss who revealed this devastating news. As per the reports, Christopher Merritt who is an art director and show designer revealed her passing on LinkedIn. He took to his LinkedIn account to share this news. Once Alice Davis said, “Overnight, I went from sweet tiny toddlers to nasty old men.” She also worked for The Walt Disney Company as a renowned designer.

The Walt Disney Family Museum stated, “It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of Disney Legend Alice Davis. To the world, Alice Estes Davis was best known for her work as a costume designer. To us, Alice was an inspiring collaborator, kind-hearted benefactor, and cherished friend”

Let’s take a look at her cause of death and age. According to the reports, Alice Davis died at the age of 93. But it is not known what caused her to die. Neither her family nor The Walt Disney Company revealed her cause of death by the time of publishing this blog. But it is also certain that she must have died due to her old age. But the exact medical cause of death is yet to come out.

Alice Davis was a popular costume designer. Her real and expanded name was Alice Estes Davis. She hails from America. According to the reports, Alice used to blow out candles on March 26 every year. She was born in 1929 and she breathed her last breath on November 4, 2022. Moreover, Alice tied the knot to her husband named Marc Davis who is an animator and Imagineer for Disney. Nevertheless, Alice was referred to as Disney Legend in 2004 after her unmatchable work for the company.