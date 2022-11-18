RIP! Army General Ogbole James Crushed To Death By Drunk Soldier

Brig. Gen Obgole James, the Director of Finance of the Nigerian Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos, in Nigeria took his last breath on Monday, 14th of November, 2022. According to the reports, Brig. Gen Ogbole James died after he had met with an accident. The Nigerian Forces Resettlement Centre has paid its tribute to the late Brig. Gen Ogbole James and there are still many other netizens and people who have been posting their tribute posts and remembrance posts in dedication to the late Brig. Gen Ogbole James.

Who Was Brig. Gen Obgole James?

Brig. Gen Ogbole James was the director of finance in the Nigerian Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos in Nigeria. However, there has not been any kind of information about Brig. Gen Ogbole James’s personal life, and it is only known through the sources that he had been the Director of Finance at the Nigerian Forces Resettlement Centre.

Brig. Gen Ogbole James was working with the Nigerian Forces Resettlement Centre for a long period of time. His sudden demise in such a way has shocked everyone. Now everyone is remembering Brig. Gen Ogbole James for everything he had done, and his irreplaceable contribution to the Nigerian Forces Resettlement Centre. However, the person who had made the accident of Brig. Gen Ogbole James is now under arrest and the authority has been investigating the matter with their utmost priority.

How Did Obgole James Die?

On Monday, 14th of November, 2022, Brig. Gen Ogbole James died around 11:30 p.m. There are a lot of speculations about the demise of Brig. Gen Ogbole James on the social media platform, so here let us inform you that on the 14th of November, 2022 around the time 11:30 p.m. died after he was hit by a car. After the incident had happened, Brig. Gen Ogbole James was taken to the Nigerian Forces Resettlement Centre’s Medical Centre, but he could not be treated there so well. Later, Brig. Gen Ogbole James was transferred to the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

As per the reports shared by the sources, the family members and friends of Brig. Gen Ogbole James is now seeking justice with them after Brig. Gen Ogbole James passed away after the accident. According to the reports, Brig. Gen Ogbole James died just after he had started to work again with the Nigerian Forces Resettlement Centre after a gap of barely around two months. However, the man who had hit Brig. Gen Ogbole James has been arrested by the police just after some time of the accident.