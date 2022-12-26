ARS vs WHU Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing exciting news for the football lover that a very well-known and favourite Premier League is coming back once again with its two powerful teams. This match is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Arsenal vs West Ham United. Both teams are very popular and both teams always give their best for entertaining the fans. Fans have been waiting for this match as they know that it will be more enjoyable and interesting. Here we have more information about the ARS vs WHU match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As we already mentioned that Premier League is all set for this match and this match is going to be between two teams. As we all know that both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. The Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United will be played on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. So let’s take a look at the match details including team, date, venue, day, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

Match Details

Team: Arsenal (ARS) vs West Ham United (WHU)

Day: Tuesday

Date: 27th December 2022

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

League: Premier League

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Aaron Ramsdale, 2. Rob Holding, 3. Kieran Tierney, 4. Gabriel Magalhaes, 5. Ben White, 6. Granit Xhaka, 7. Thomas Partey, 8. Martin Odegaard, 9. Fabio Vieira, 10. Eddie Nketiah, 11. Reiss Nelson

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lukasz Fabianski, 2. Aaron Cresswell, 3. Ben Johnson, 4. Vladimir Coufal, 5. Kurt Zouma, 6. Manuel Lanzini, 7. Pablo Fornals, 8. Conor Coventry, 9. Flynn Downes, 10. Jarrod Bowen, 11. Gianluca Scamacca

Match Prediction

According to the lineup for the match, both teams have amazing players and today they will also give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Arsenal vs West Ham United on 27th December 2022 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Emirates Stadium. Currently, all the fans are super excited about the match result. So as per the recent match, the ARS team looks good for the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match.