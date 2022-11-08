Kevin O’Neill Dead: League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Artist Dies At 69:- We are saddened to announce the demise of British comics illustrator, Kevin O’Neill. Yes, you heard it right, English comics illustrator Kevin O’Neill is no more. According to the reports, Kevin O’Neill passed away last week. Since this news surfaced on the internet, his admirers and people who were influenced by his work are mourning his passing. How did Kevin O’Neill die? There is a string question that you should learn by following this article till the end. We have come up with this article after doing research on Kevin O’Neill’s death news. Thus, you are advised to stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details and updates. Kindly scroll down the page and take a peek below.

Kevin O’Neill Dead

According to the reports, Kevin O’Neill was pronounced dead by Goshlondon. According to the report shared by Gosh Comics, the highly talented illustrator died at the age of 69. Reports claimed that he passed away after a long battle with an illness, But the specific cause of the death of Kevin O’Neill has not been explained. However, we are still working to get details about the specific disease or illness that caused him to die at the age of 69. Drag down the page and read more details.

Gosh Comics stated, “It’s with a great deal of sadness that we have learned of the passing of Kevin O’Neill last week after a long illness. We had worked a lot with Kevin over the past two decades and had the highest personal and professional regard for him, and of course, the impact he has had on the comics landscape cannot be overstated. Our deepest condolences go out to Kevin’s friends and family, and to the many, many fans around the world for whom this will be a tough loss. Rest in peace, Kevin, we’ll miss you a lot.”

He was best known for being an illustrator. In addition, he was also famous for creating The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen which he created alongside Alan Moore. Some publicly acclaimed works of Kevin O’Neill are Marshal Law, and Nemesis the Warlock. According to the source, Kevin was working as a comic illustrator from an early age. He started working as a comic illustrator at the age of 16 after quitting his school. Stay tuned to this website for more details.