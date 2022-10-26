How Did Ashton Carter Die? Cause Of Death, Former Defense Secretary Dies Aged 68:- Ashton Baldwin Carter, who was serving as a defense secretary for Barack Obama is being reported to be dead at the age of 68. He had been working for the government of the United States of America, Barak Obama from the month of February 2015 to the month of January 2017. Ashton Baldwin Carter launched the famous campaign for the defeat of the group ISIS in Iraq and Syria. He had been nominated to replace Chuck Hagel as secretary of defense in the month of December 2014. Later, Ashton Baldwin Carter got to be confirmed 93 to 5 by the Senate in the month of February 2015. Every politician who had ever worked with Ashton Baldwin Carter shared their tribute to their social media platforms.

How Did Ashton Baldwin Carter Die?

Ashton Baldwin Carter died on the 24th of October, 2022. As per the reports, Ashton Baldwin Carter died after he had got a sudden heart attack. He had got a heart attack at his home in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States of America. After the news of the demise of Ashton Baldwin Carter has been put on social media platforms, everyone has been shocked to know that he is no more there in this beautiful world. All the admirers of Ashton Baldwin Carter are praying for the peace of the former defense secretary. When the former president got to know about the sudden demise of Ashton Baldwin Carter, he shared with his social media platform that Ashton Baldwin Carter was a teacher, mentor, and inspiration for the protection of his nation and he had used all his power wisely.

Who Was Ashton Baldwin Carter?

Ashton Baldwin Carter was working as a military-civilian official in the United States of America. He had the academic who was serving as the 25th secretary of defense from the month of February 2015 to the month of January 2017. Ashton Baldwin Carter was previously married to Clayton Spencer, who is the current and the eighth president of Bates College.

Clayton Spencer and Ashton Baldwin Carter were blessed with two children named Ava and Will. Ashton Baldwin Carter was at the age of 68 when he died on the 24th of October, 2022. It would be really so shocking for the family members, friends, and colleagues to accept that he is no more there with them. Ashton Baldwin Carter is always going to be remembered by all his family members, his friends, and everyone he would ever have worked with.