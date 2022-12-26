AVL vs LIV Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips Today’s Match

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. A very famous Premier League is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Aston Villa vs Liverpool. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they don’t need any introduction. It is a highly anticipated match and all the lovers of football have been waiting for the match details. Here we have more information about the AVL vs LIV match details and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Currently, all fans are very excited about this match as they know both teams are very popular and both teams will give their best for winning the trophy. All the fans are also ready to support their favourite team and this match is going to be played between two powerful teams. The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be played on Monday at Villa Park. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no possibilities of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, date, time, venue, day and other details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Premier League

Team: Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV)

Day: Monday

Date: 26th December 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa Possible Playing 11: 1. Emiliano Martinez, 2. Tyrone Mings, 3. Ezri Ngoyo, 4. Matthew Cash, 5. Ashley Young, 6. Lucas Digne, 7. Douglas Luiz, 8. John McGinn, 9. Boubacar Kamara, 10. Ollie Watkins, 11. Danny Ings

Liverpool Possible Playing 11: 1. Alisson Becker, 2. Andrew Robertson, 3. Joel Matip, 4. Joseph Gomez, 5. James Milner, 6. Harvey Elliott, 7. Thiago Alcantara, 8. Fabio Carvalho, 9. Fabinho, 10. Mohamed Salah, 11. Darwin Nunez

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people and if we talk about the players of the team players. Then both team players are very amazing and great. This match will take place between Aston Villa vs Liverpool on 26th December 2022 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Villa Park. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the result of the match. So as per the recent match, LIV looks in good form in recent matches and this team has more chances to win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.