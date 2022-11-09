Ballyfermot Man David Ennis Stabbed To Death At Claddagh Court Flats, Suspect Woman Arrested

A brutal stabbing at Ballyfermot Dublin has flabbergasted the whole city. Reports have stated that police officials were called around 2:30 am in the Ballyfermot, and a man was barbarically stabbed. The latest reports have claimed that a 40-year-old lady has been arrested by police officials under the suspicion of stabbing.

Man David Ennis Stabbed To Death At Claddagh Court Flats

The victim man has been reported in his 30s. The victim was immediately rushed for medical assistance but was pronounced dead by the officials. Reports have further stated that a 40 years old woman has been arrested by the police officials, she has been detained at Clondalkin Garda Station. She has been held under section 4 of the criminal justice act of the year 1984. The police officials have sealed the incident spot. The police officials and a forensic team are currently examining the incident spot. The news about this barbaric incident was announced by the authorities.

The incident occurred at an apartment in Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot on Tuesday 8 November. The victim has received a brutal stab wound. The deceased victim’s body has been kept under forensic examination. The brutal stabbing has flabbergasted the whole neighborhood. People living all across the street are in a deep state of shock. Nobody ever imagined about such a brutal crime. The police officials have released an official statement regarding this murder. Police officials are examining the whole case and the detained woman is currently been questioned by the authorities. They are trying to gain some information from the arrested woman. The case is viral all over social media and the internet.

Who Was Arrested?

Some reports are claiming that the victim and the detained woman had a spat and shared animosity and this stabbing was the result of that. Although there isn’t any official confirmation on this report. Many reports are floating all across social media and the internet, all these reports are stating different conspiracy theories. But there is no official confirmation on any reports as of now. We are tracking this case and will update you with all the developments and updates in this case.

We can assume some updates coming from the police officials. The police have not released the identity of the deceased victim and the detained woman. Although our research team is currently looking into it and soon we will update you with it. Stay tuned with us for all the updates and developments in this case. For all the latest national and international updates, news and information stay tuned with us.