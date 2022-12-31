Barbara Walters Dead: US Television Journalist Dies Aged 93:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you Barbara Walters passed away recently when she was 93 years old. She was an American broadcaster. She is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social media platforms. Now social media has been grieving her death and currently many people are very curious to know about Barbara Walters and how did she die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Barbara Walters?

Barbara Walters was an American broadcast journalist and television personality. She broke barriers for ladies as the woman co-host of the Today show and the first anchor of the network evening news program. She was known for her interviewing ability and popularity with viewers, and Walters emerged as a host of many television shows. She spent 50 years in front of the camera until she was 84 years old. She first made her mark on the Today show on NBC, where she started emerging regularly on camera in 1964. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Television Journalist Barbara Walters Dead

According to the report, Barbara Walters passed away recently at the age of 93. She had taken his last breath on 30 December 2022, Friday. Since her passing news went out on social media and now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. But there is no information about her cause of death. Because it has been not disclosed yet by her family and friends. She passed away at her home in Manhattan surrounded by her family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Barbara Walters was born on 25 September 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. She completed her education at Sarah Lawrence College. She started at NBC as a writer in 1961 and she became known as the million-dollar baby within five years. She was a married woman who married four times with different men. She was a very talented and hardworking lady who earned huge respect due to her best work. Since his passing news went out many people are expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms.