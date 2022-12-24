Barry Round Dead: Brownlow Medal Winner & AFL Great Dies Aged 72

It is very hard to announce that a very famous AFL legend Barry Round has passed away recently at the age of 72. Barry Round was an Australian rules footballer. He is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on Saturday morning. Recently his passing news has come on the internet, and as soon as went viral uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. The whole social networking has been mourning his death. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Barry Round’s cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

AFL Great Barry Round Dies

Barry Round was an AFL legend and he played for Footscray and South Melbourne/ Sydney in the Victorian League between 1969 and 1985. He attended Warragul in the Latrobe Valley Football League before being drafted by Footscray. In round 1 of the season. wearing the number 14 jersey, he created his senior VEL debut with the Bulldogs against Fitzroy at Princes Park. After that, he moved to South Melbourne in 1976 where he played for ten seasons until Barry Round led the team from 1980 to 1984 and succeeded in the best and Fairest award twice in Sydney. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

As per the report, AFL legend Barry Round passed away when he was 72 years old. He had taken his last breath on 24 December 2020, Saturday. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Barry Round passed away due to organ failure. He was admitted to a Gold Coast hospital this week and he died this morning 24 December 2022, Saturday. This sad news arrived a day before the Christmas making his friends and family grief. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Barry Round was born on 26 January 1950 in Nilma, West Gippsland. His full name was Barry James Round. Round served as Williamstown captain. He was a very kind-hearted person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very shocked by his sudden death. The Williamstown Football Club offers the Round family its heartfelt sympathies. Many people are expressing their condolence messages to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Rest in peace Barry Round.