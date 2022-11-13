Who Will Win BHA vs AVL Premier League Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Brighton vs Aston Villa:- Premier League is coming back with another match of the league and fans are much excited to watch the wonderful match tonight. It will be interesting to watch this match because of the players. According to the updates, two teams are getting ready to face off each other on the football ground and they are team Brighton (BHA) and team Aston Villa (AVL). Both teams have played lots of matches before and now, they are going to play once again. Keep reading this article as we are going to share more details here.

If you are going to create a Dream11 team so, you need to skip these players as they are not going to be a part of the match. According to the sources, Moder J, Coutinho, and Diego Carlos are not going to be part of the match because of their injuries. The point table is revealing the condition of the teams as team BHA is at the 7th spot with 13 matches while team Aston Villa is at the 15th spot with 14 matches. You can watch this match at the stadium as the tickets are available on the official website.

BHA vs AVL Match Details

Team Names:- Brighton (BHA) vs Aston Villa (AVL)

League:- Premier League

Venue:-Falmer Stadium

Date:- Sunday, 13th November 2022

Time:- 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

BHA vs AVL Squad Player

Brighton (BHA):- Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma, Leandro Trossard, Robert Sanchez, Andrew Moran, Odeluga Offiah, Ed Turns, Deniz Undav, Evan Ferguson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Billy Gilmour, Danny Welbeck, Julio Enciso, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, Levi Colwill, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Jeremy Sarmiento, Pervis Estupinan, Antef Tsoungui, James Furlong, Jakub Moder, and Thomas McGill.

Aston Villa (AVL):- Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash, Lucas Digne, Leander Dendoncker, Morgan Sanson, Robin Olsen, Ezri Ngoyo, Ashley Young, Calum Chambers, Ludwig Augustinsson, Josh Feeney, Cameron Archer, Jed Steer, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Emiliano Martinez, Jan Bednarek, Philippe Coutinho, Diego Carlos, Frederic Guilbert, Marvelous Nakamba, and Lamare Bogarde.

BHA vs AVL Lineups Player

Brighton (BHA):- Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Tariq Lamptey, Billy Gilmour, Danny Welbeck, Julio Enciso, Joel Veltman, Levi Colwill, Jeremy Sarmiento,

Aston Villa (AVL):- Danny Ings, Ashley Young, Calum Chambers, Ludwig Augustinsson, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Robin Olsen, Ezri Ngoyo, and Ollie Watkins.

BHA vs AVL Match Prediction

Here are 20 teams in this league who are performing to reach at the final match. Well, every team has been giving their best and if we see team Brighton so, it is at 7th spot with 13 matches where they won 6 matches and lost 4 matches. Another side, team AVL is at the 15th spot with 14 matches where they won 4 matches and lost 7 matches. As per the predictors, team Brighton has better chances to win tonight against rival team.