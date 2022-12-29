Black Stalin Cause of Death? Popular Calypsonian Black Stalin Passed Away, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Musical artist Black Stalin has passed away reportedly at the age of 81. He was a legendary figure in calypso. He is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines. Now the whole music industry is mourning his death. Since Black Stalin’s passing news came many people are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Black Stalin’s real name was Leroy Calliste but he was professionally known by his stage name Black Stalin. He was a leading calypsonian from Trinidad and Tobago who was very popular for his lyrics against European oppression. In 1979 he achieved the National Calypso Monarch title with Caribbean Man and Play One. He also succeeded in the Calypso Monarch competition five times and the Calypso King of the world title in 1999. He was a kind-hearted and lovely person who won many hearts. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Black Stalin Cause of Death?

According to the report, a five-time Calypso Monarch winner Black Stalin passed away recently when he was 81 years old. He took his last breath on 28 December 2022 Wednesday morning at his residence in San Fernando. He was ill for some years. His passing news has been confirmed by his wife Patsy. His wife said, he died peacefully at home at around 9:45 surrounded by his loved ones. Pastry also declared that he spent three weeks at the San Fernando General Hospital receiving good care from the team. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Leroy Calliste was a very renowned Musical artist who was born on 24 September 1941 in San Fernando. He was a limbo dancer before starting to sing calypso in 1959 at the Good Shepherd Hall in St. But he had not joined a calypso tent until 1962 when he entered the Southern Brigade. He was survived by his wife and five kids. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many fans are very saddened by his death and they are paying a tribute to him and expressing their condolences to his family.