Brazil vs South Korea (BRA vs KOR) Football World Cup 2022, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups – Who Will Win?:- The match between team Brazil and team South Korea is soon going to be held on the 6th of December, and the notification has been shared on social media platforms and the internet. And when the notification was shared on social media platforms and the internet, everyone started to be in search for more information about the match between team Brazil and team South Korea, and the players of both teams. Here below in the following article, we have mentioned all the details of the match between team Brazil and team South Korea, and also about the players of the team. So read the article below to know more about the match which is going to be played between team Brazil and team South Korea.

BRA vs KOR Match Details

Match: Brazil vs South Korea (BRA vs KOR)

League: Football World Cup

Date: Tuesday, 6th December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud

BRA vs KOR Lineups Player

As usual, most of the time, we get to know the names of the players who would be playing the match against each other’s teams. So here once again we are back to share the names of the players who would be having more chances of playing in the match which is soon going to be played. Read the article below to know more about the match between team Brazil and team South Korea:

11 Possible Players In Team Brazil

Vinicius Junior Alisson Becker Richarlison Eder Militao Gabriel Martinelli Alex Sandro Fred Marquinhos Raphinha Thiago Silva Casemiro

11 Possible Players In Team South Korea

Jo Kyu-Seong Kim Seung-Gyu Heung-Min Son Kim Moon-Hwan Jung Woo-Young Kwon Kyung-won Lee Kang-In Kim Jin-Su Lee Jae-Sung Kim Young-Gwon Hwang In-Beom

BRA vs KOR Who Will Win?

We have analyzed the previous matches of the Brazil team and the South Korean team, and we have got to know that the Brazil team is the team that has a better chance of winning the match against team South Korea. However, the results may differ as per the hard work of the players in team Brazil and team South Korea. Stay connected to the website of Dekh News for the latest update on the news of the sports field and entertainment.