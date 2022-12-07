Ujjain Kartik Fair: Brother Deepu Jadam Killed For Opposing Molestation With Sister:- Recently, the news of the murder of a man is being spread rapidly on the internet and social media platforms. As per the sources, the name of the man is Deepu and he was from Arga, Uttar Pradesh of India. Deepu had only raised his voice against the violation with his sister during the time when he had gone to visit the Kartik Fair, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, India.

Now the news of Deepu is rapidly going viral on social media platforms and there are some people who have been seeking justice for the sister of Deepu and Deepu himself as it was not the mistake of Deepu who was just trying to save his sister.

What Was The Matter and Why Did He Stab?

The Kartik Fair is being organized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, India for around 30 days. So as the occasional fair started, a lot of devotees and tourists have been visiting the fair. But now there has been a piece of news that has shocked the whole nation. And now after the accident has come to the fore, everyone is asking whether it was also not the mistake of the police that they did not take the round of the fair in a proper way.

Brother Deepu Jadam Killed For Opposing Molestation With Sister

According to the sources, a few days ago, a younger boy named Deepu had gone to visit the Kartik Fair along with some of his family members and he was nearby the boat swing of the fair. After some time, Deepu gets to know that some people had started to touch his sister in a bad manner. Deepu raised his voice against the molestation of his sister and he started to fight with the criminals. As the fight had started the criminals took out a knife and one of them stabbed the knife into Deepu’s chest, resulting in Deepu’s death in the same spot as the accident.

One of the police officers shared with the media sources that after the accident had taken place then the family members of Deepu and his sister had come to the police station and they registered their complaints to the police. After the family members of the deceased person, Deepu registered the complaint the police started to work on the matter and started to search for the criminals. But it is yet not clear that who were the actual killers of Deepu. The police have been trying hard to catch the culprits.