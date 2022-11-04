Cabell Midland School Student Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On I-64 Accident

It is very shocking to hear of the tragic passing of a pupil of a high school. According to the reports, a student died in a car accident recently. In addition, the deceased was a student of Cabell Midland High School. Yes, it has been confirmed that a student of Cabell Midland High School passed away in a car accident. Since this news confirmed, numerous questions have been popped up such as what were the circumstances surrounding the car accident and what is the identity of the deceased? There is a string of questions that have to be answered. If you want to fetch some imperative points of this news, follow this article till the end. Kindly drag down the screen and must follow the further given sections of this article.

Cabell Midland School Student Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

According to the reports, the car accident took place on November 1, 2022, Tuesday. Reportedly, the student was declared dead on the spot. Moreover, the officials claimed that the fatal crash occurred on Interstate 64. Chuch Zerkle of Cabell County Sheriff’s Office stated that the accident involved the student of the Cabell Midland High School being hit by a vehicle before 2:30 pm near the 23-mile marker. Drag down the page and learn more details.

Further, it was stated that the highway was closed from the eastbound lanes for hours as the circumstances of the accident were being examined. As a result, the traffic was diverted to US 60. An officer reported that the victim was picked up from his school where he fought with someone. Later on Interstate 64, the student got out of the car where he was hit.

As of yet, the victim has not been identified or his identity has been kept secret from the media by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

After the accident, Jedd Flowers who is the director of communications at Cabell County Schools said on Thursday afternoon, “Good afternoon, Cabell Midland family, we have some sad news. One of our Cabell Midland High School students has been involved in an accident on I-64. We are not able to confirm his condition at this time. The support staff will be available for students and staff throughout the day Friday. Some buses will be delayed this afternoon due to traffic. Our thoughts are with both the student’s family and Cabell Midland family during this difficult time.”