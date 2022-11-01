Caitlyn Pollock, Mill Creek High School Cheerleader Killed In Car Accident, Driver Arrested

Caitlyn Pollock, Mill Creek High School Cheerleader Killed In Car Accident:- Here we have come up with an update on the car accident that happened on Saturday night on State Route 316 in Hoschton, GA. According to the reports, the Gwinnett County police have announced the identity of the victim who died in a car accident. Reportedly, the victim of the car accident was identified as Caitlyn Pollock, a junior cheerleader. Caitlyn Pollock was a junior cheerleader at Mill Creek High School. Since this news broke out a number of questions have started trending regarding Caitlyn Pollock’s accident. What was her age at the time of her demise and what was the cause of the accident? You are requested to stick with this blog and follow this blog till the end to get each and every imperative detail. Drag down the screen and take a peek below.

Mill Creek High School Cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock Killed

Caitlyn Pollock was identified by her cheerleader team. According to the latest report, Caitlyn Pollock was involved in a single-vehicle accident that caused her to sustain traumatic injuries. As mentioned, this accident happened on Saturday night when Caitlyn Pollock was traveling north on Sugarloaf Parkway toward State Route 316. Kindly drag down the page and take a look below and learn what were the circumstances surrounding the accident.

First of all, we tell you that the junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was not driving the car. She was in the front passenger seat of the car. One another person was also involved in the car accident. The other person was identified as Kyle McDowell who was driving the car at the time of the accident. Kyle is said to be 21 year of age boy. Reportedly, Kyle could not navigate the entrance ramp and struck a concrete barrier. Is Kyle McDowell alive? Yes, Kyle has survived the accident and he is in stable condition right now. But Caitlyn Pollock has handed off. Kyle is at the hospital where he is getting medical attention.

But police have charged him with first-degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain a lane as he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver is believed to be responsible for the accident. Caitlyn Pollock was just 16 years of age. She was pronounced dead on the spot. Her father Paul Pollock said, “She was loved by so many people, never met a stranger. She was the love of our life.”