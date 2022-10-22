Cardiff Metropolitan University Student Dylan Causero Died From Heroin Overdose:- Cardiff Metropolitan University is mourning the passing of its beloved student who has gone from this world. According to the sources, a student at Cardiff Metropolitan University, Dylan Causero died at the age of 24. As per the reports, the student died due to a drug overdose. He was a sporty student who fought hard to get out of drugs and at his last, he died from a heroin overdose in his university accommodation. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many people are trying to collect more information about him. Keep reading to know more details about him.

As per the sources, Dylan Causero was originally from Tonyrefail and was in his final year at Cardiff Metropolitan University. He was found dead in his room by his mother Nicola, at Liberty Severn Point halls in Cathays, Cardiff. He took his last breath on December 18, 2021. During the judicial inquiry at Pontpridd Coroner’s Court on Wednesday that Mr Dylan Causero who was undertaking a degree in Biomedical Science with Health, Exercise and Nutrition had a bad history of misuse of drugs and started taking it from a young age. Keep reading to know more details about him.

Who Was Dylan Causero?

Many people want to know who was he and how did he die? Well, we have shared above that what was the reason behind his death? Dylan died due to an overdose of heroin. He was from Tonyrefail and was in his final year at Cardiff Metropolitan University. On December 2021, he was found dead in his room by his mother, Nicola. In a statement, Dylan’s mother said that he started taking cannabis when he was just around 15 or 16.

Along with this, the court also heard that he started to misuse drugs and progressed to ketamine, cocaine, opioids, MDMA, and prescription drugs and also, began using IV heroin in the last six months of his life. His mother also said that two days before his sudden death, he had a referral for ADHD.

Dylan Causero had been open about his struggles with drug addiction for many last years. A statement was also shared by Mr. Causero’s girlfriend, Olivia Walsh, to whom with he had been dating since October 25, 2021, also provided evidence to the court through a statement that said he revealed his drug addiction and also added that he was in the process to get out of this.