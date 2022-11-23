What Was Casey Coulton Cause Of Death? Missing Aberdare Teen Found Dead:- A teenage boy at the age of 18 from Aberdare, Wales in the United Kingdom is reported to be dead. As per the reports, the name of the boy is Casey Coulton. He was found to be dead by the police at the River Taff in Aberdare, Wales in the United Kingdom. The police have reported to us that the dead body of Casey Coulton was found on the 22nd of November, 2022.

Recently, the police have been investigating the matter with their utmost priority as it seems that there may also be a big reason behind the demise of Casey Coulton. However, some of the police officers have said that it seems that Casey Coulton was murdered and now they are trying to search for all the pieces of evidence and proof.

What Was Casey Coulton Cause Of Death?

It is being said that Casey Coulton had gone to a house party with pals on the last Saturday, dated 19th of November, 2022. Just the next day on the 20th of November, 2022, Casey Coulton had gone missing and his parents were not able to search for him. And the family members of Casey Coulton informed the police about the incident. Later, the police started to be in search him and his mobile phone, but they were unable to locate his phone. And finally, the police were able to search for his dead body. It was announced by the sister of Casey Coulton through social media platforms that he is no more there with us in the existing world.

Who Was Casey Coulton?

Casey Coulton was around the age of 18. He had been a resident of Aberdare, Wales in the United Kingdom. However, there has not been much personal information about the family members of Casey Coulton. But it is being said that he was the most loved brother to his sisters. Everyone loved Casey Coulton so much, and they still love him so much. It would be great for the family members and friends of Casey Coulton to spend their time with Casey Coulton. Casey Coulton is always going to be in the hearts of all his family members and friends. We pray that the soul of Casey Coulton finds peace in heaven. We also pray for the family members and friends to stay strong and get justice for their lovely son, brother, and the whole world.