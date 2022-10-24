Celebrate 5 Days Of Diwali Festival 2022 With Sweets Lights Joy & Happiness

As we all know Diwali the festival of sweets, light, joy, happiness, brightness and much more will be celebrated on 24th October 2022 but along with this 4 other festivals took place before and after Diwali. Dhanteras and Choti diwali (Narak Chaturdasi) is celebrated before Diwali, Lakshmi Pooja is done on the day of Diwali, Govardhan Pooja and Bhai Dooj is celebrated after Diwali festival in India. Now below get complete details of Celebrate 5 Days Of Diwali Festival 2020. Happy Diwali Wishes Quotes Whatsapp Status Dp Images Pics Messages

5 Days Of Diwali Festival 2022

1. Dhanteras: The first day of Diwali festival is known as Dhanteras (Dhanvantari Triodasi, Dhanwantari Triodasi). It is in fact the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksh, the dark fortnight of the month of Kartik. On this day, Lord Dhanwantari came out of the ocean with Ayurvedic for mankind. Huge amount of buying, specifically gold, silver and precious stones, ornaments, new clothes and utensils, takes places done on this day.

2. Choti Diwali : Choti diwali is also known as Narak Chaturdasi. It is the second day of Diwali when lord Shri Krishna Killed the Demon Narakasur and make every one free from his fear. On this night, Yama Deeya should not be lit. The Shastras (Laws of Dharma) declares that Yama Deeya should be offered on Triodasi night with Prasad. Some people mistook it to mean that because Yama Deeya was lit on that night, that it should always be lit on the night before deepavali.

3. Diwali (Lakshmi Pooja) : On this day all the Hindus worship of Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Ganesha at their home and at their work place. This is the day when all the people keep their every precious things while Pooja and wish to have get every desire come true. People light diyas and candles in their homes, and the streets all across India light up with millions of sparklers, crackers and fairy lights.

4. Govardhan Puja : This is fourth day of Diwali which also known as Padwa. On this day lord Krishna saved the life of many people after lifting Govardhan mountain on his little finger. In Northern states of India, this day is widely celebrated as Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day, when people worship their instruments, arms and machinery. Most or all business establishments, thus, remain closed on this day. This day is also called as Annakut.

5. Bhai Dooj : The fifth day of Diwali festivities is celebrated as the Bhai Dooj and this day is dedicated to sisters. Many moons ago, in the Vedic era, Yama (Yamraj, the Lord of death) visited his sister Yamuna on this day. He gave his sister a Vardhan (a boon) that whosoever visits her on this day shall be liberated from all sins.