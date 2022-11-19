International Men’s Day is a celebrated year on 19th November all over worldwide. International Men’s Day is celebrated in over 70 countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria, Bosnia and many more. International Men’s Day followed by Universal Children’s Day on 20 November form a 48-hour celebration of men and children respectively. The objectives of celebrating International Men’s Day include focusing on men’s and boys’ health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, and highlighting positive male role models. Now below get complete details of International Men’s Day 2022.

International Men’s Day Wishes Quotes SMS Whatsapp Status

“Congratulations to all those children who had to become men too soon, life will reward them. Happy men’s day”

“Men have the strength to leave their homes and families to give them a better future, happy men’s day”

“God created men to follow his teachings which are based on love and respect, all men should do so and earth would be a better place to live”

“There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that carries within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear, happy men’s day”

“Life rewards good men by giving them a beautiful family, a good job, and happiness, happy men’s day”

“We do not want men who seek only for fun, we women want them to act with the heart”

Happy Men Day Images Photos Wallpapers Pictures Pics 2022