Three-star Celebrity Chef Heinz Winkler Dies Aged 73, Death Explained!

The Internet has been stirred up after Germany's renowned chef's death under strange circumstances. According to the reports, the internationally acclaimed chef from Germany named Heinz Winkler died recently.

Celebrity Chef Heinz Winkler Dies

First of all, what was Heinz Winkler’s age when he died? As per the reports, he took his last breath after completing a life span of 73 years on October 27. Without a doubt, he was Germany’s most celebrated chef. He gained fame and prominence when he was just 32. In addition, he became the youngest person to get three stars from Michelin Guide. Let’s discuss how did Heinz Winkler die? Shift to the next section and read this information.

As mentioned above in this article, he perished on October 27, 2022, after turning 73 years of age. Heinz Winkler collapsed after a drinking session in Germany. A reliable source stated that Heinz Winkler fell outside his restaurant in Aschau in Chiemgau, Germany on October 27. Who affirmed this news? Residenz Heinz Winkler, Heinz’s hotel and restaurant confirmed this news through a social media post.

A keenly placed source confirmed that he passed away at his residence in Aschau on Friday night. Nevertheless, he was also taken to a medical center in Rosenheim. Residenz Heinz Winkler stated, “A great person has passed away after a short, serious illness, his family said goodbye in deep mourning.”

As of yet, no report has come that can confirm his medical cause of death. Detectives are currently examining the incident. But no foul play has been reported yet. An interim report claimed that his ex-wife Daniell Hain’s friend who is also a cook urged him to drink excessively before his strange demise. Our deepest condolences to Winkler’s family during this time. Stay tuned to this page for more details and updates.