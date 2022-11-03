Challa Bhageeradha Reddy Dead: Andhra Pradesh YSRC MLC Dies Of Pneumonia:- We are saddened to announce that MLC Challa Bhageeradha Reddy is no more. Yes, this news has been confirmed. Many people thought MLC Challa Bhageeradha Reddy’s death news is a rumor but there are various official reports that confirmed this news. Bhageeradha Reddy’s death news surfaced on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Since this news surfaced it is trending all over the internet and leading netizens to share their sorrow over his passing. What could be the cause of death of the MLC Challa Bhageeradha Reddy? There are numerous questions are being asked about Bhageeradha Reddy’s cause of death. Thus we came up with this article to make you educated on this news. Kindly read down the further given sections of this article. Scroll down the page and take a peek below.

Challa Bhageeradha Reddy Dead

Sources reported that Congress leader Bhageeradha Reddy breathed his last breath in Hyderabad at the age of 46. Bhageeradha Reddy was 46 years of age when he died. He began his political career when he became the Youth Congress leader in the Kurnool district. Further in 2019, he and his father joined YSRC with former MLA Challa Ramakrishna Reddy but Ramakrishna Reddy died in 2021 in the month of January due to Covid-19. After Ramakrishna Reddy’s death, Bhageeradha Reddy became the MLC in the month of March 2021. Drag down the page and read more details.

Now the next question arrives, what happened to Bhageeradha Reddy or how did MLC Challa Bhageeradha Reddy die? We gathered information about his cause of death. As mentioned, he was in Hyderabad at the time of his death. Reportedly, MLC Challa Bhageeradha Reddy was getting treated at a hospital in Hyderabad for his prolonged illness and pneumonia. The medical cause of the death of Bhageeradha Reddy was his prolonged illness and pneumonia. He was 46. Scroll down the page and learn more details.

Nevertheless, chief minister and YRSC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over Bhageeradha Reddy’s shocking departure. The Chief Minister shared his condolences to Bhageeradha Reddy’s family during this extremely painful period. Bhageeradha is survived by his wife and two sons. MLC Challa Bhageeradha Reddy completed his MA from Osmania University Hyderabad. Regardless, he also worked as secretary of the All-India Youth Congress from 2007 to 2008.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan also extended his thoughts and showed his shock over Bhageeradha Reddy’s demise. In addition, many renowned personalities of the state paid tribute to him.