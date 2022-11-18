Charlotte Crosby Devastated After Her Grandmother Jean Passed Away

Charlotte Crosby Devastated After Her Grandmother Passed Away:- Recently, Charlotte Crosby shared a statement on her social media platforms informing everyone about the demise of her grandmother. Charlotte Crosby has shared a very heartwarming video of her grandmother and her through her social media account and announced the passing away of her grandmother. Charlotte Crosby has shared in her statement that her grandmother was the one who had named her first child as Alba Jean, just after Charlotte Crosby gave birth to her first-ever child in the last month. She shares that her grandmother was the light of her life. Charlotte Crosby used to call her grandmother her “little nana Jean”. Charlotte Crosby said in her statement that her world is never going to be the same ever again.

Who Was The Grand-Mother Of Charlotte Crosby?

There has been a piece of news that the grandmother of Charlotte Crosby has passed away. However, there has not been much information about the personal life of the grandmother of Charlotte Crosby, but as it would be known by the recent social media post of Charlotte Crosby we would say that her grandmother was a very loving person. Her grandmother had named her first child as Alba Jean in the last month as soon as she had given birth to her first kid. Charlotte Crosby shared through her Instagram post that she would wish to see her grandmother for more days and more hours that she did not live with her grandmother.

Charlotte Crosby is a famous English television personality in the whole world. She is known around the whole world because of her appearance on the times in MTV reality series Geordie Shore and winning the twelfth series of the show Celebrity Big Brother. In the year 2017, Charlotte Crosby started to represent the Just Tattoo of Us, and just in the next year she started her own “The Charlotte Show.”

Tribute To Charlotte Crosby’s Grand-Mother

