What Was Chris Figgis Cause Of Death? Kent College Hockey Player Dies Tragically, Tributes To ‘Rising Star’:- The Kent College community is shocked after hearing about the passing of their beloved and talented hockey player who died suddenly at the age of 18. According to the sources, a hockey player from Graveney, Kent, Chris Figgis died on October 29, 2022. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many people are taking to social media handles to pay tributes to the talented and appreciated hockey players of the university. Chris was the rising star of his local hockey club and also a deputy head boy at Kent College, where he just got the grades in his A-Levels.

What Was Chris Figgis Cause Of Death?

Lots of students of the university have taken social media to pay tributes to him and gave their warm condolence to his family who is going through a difficult time. The school also opened a remembrance book in his memory. Mark Turnball who is a headmaster said,” The Kent College community is deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Chris Figgis. Chris was a student who really participated in school life, and it is so incredibly sad to think that such a talented person has now left us”. He continued,” We will greatly miss his wonderfully dry humour and the manner in which he made everyone feel so welcome in the school”.

Along with this, Mr Turnball added that Chris touched the lives of many colleagues and pupils”. One of Chris’s classmates, Anna Silver wrote a touching message in the remembrance book. She wrote,” The world has lost such a wonderful person”. According to the sources, the cause of his death was not confirmed. Chris Figgis died in a barn near his home in Graveney, Kent, where his father runs a farm. Currently, Chris’s family is going through a difficult time as he was the beloved family member.

Neither college nor school shared many details about him but it can be imagined by a few condolences that he was a loving member of the college who gave his best to games and studies. It has not been announced yet when will be the funeral and obituary arrangements held. We don’t have much details to share with you. Keep in touch with us to get more details about him.