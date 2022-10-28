American Author & Clinton Impeachment Key Figure Lucianne Goldberg Dies At 87:- You must be aware of Lucianne Goldberg’s significant role in president Bill Clinton’s impeachment but sadly the lady who played a key role in the president’s impeachment is no more. According to the reports, Conservative activist Lucianne Goldberg died unexpectedly. This news is taking over every social site since Lucianne Goldberg’s death news broke out on the internet. What was Lucianne Goldberg’s cause of death? As Lucianne Goldberg was a renowned personality across the world many people are curious to learn how Lucianne Goldberg die. In the further given sections, you will get to fetch information about Lucianne Goldberg’s cause of death, age, and other personal details. So be sticky with this blog and go through this piece till the end.

Who Was Lucianne Goldberg?

She was a literacy agent who surged to fame and prominence after playing an important role in former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. Eventually, Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky helped Lucianne Goldberg rise to fame. Who affirmed Lucianne Goldberg’s death news? According to the reports, Jonah Goldberg, Lucianne Goldberg’s son addressed her death news via Twitter.

Her son is a professional author and political analyst. Jonah revealed this news on Wednesday by writing, “The news is now out there. So, I should say something here. My beloved mom, Lucianne Goldberg, passed away yesterday. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by people – and pets! – who loved her. 1/”

Meanwhile, Jonah Goldberg excluded the cause of death of his mum in his statement. Jonah did not address how did his mother die. However, we did a brown study and extracted some noteworthy points regarding her cause of death. First of all, let’s discuss her age. She was 87 years of age when she breathed her last. However, it was already known that she was battling a disease due to her old age. A source stated that longtime Lucianne Goldberg died due to liver and kidney failure.

According to the source, the longtime conservative activist was dealing with kidney and liver failure that caused her to pass away at the age of 87. Lucianne Goldberg was born in Boston to her parents Lucy Jane Von Steinberger and Dr. Raymond Leonard on April 29, 1935, and she breathed her last on October 26, 2022, at her Weehawken home in New Jersey. Stay tuned to this website for more details and updates.