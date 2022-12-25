Comedian Boogie B Death Reason? New Orleans Comedian Boogie B Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Boogie B has passed away recnetly. Boogie B was a very renowned comedian. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Now the whole social media has been mourning his death. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Boogie B and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Boogie B’s full name was Boogie B is Brandon Montrell. He was a very popular comic who excelled in rapping and dancing under the facade of large crowds. He decided to pursue a profession in comedy as a result. He had become a must-see comic in many places like Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York among others after Hurricane Katrina forced him to evacuate Washington, DC. He was a very famous comedian and he earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Comedian Boogie B Death Reason?

According to the report, Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell has passed away recently. He was shot and killed on Friday, 23 December 2022. This tragic incident happened outside a Warehouse District grocery shop. His passing news has been announced by his family and an attorney on Saturday. Even though made public by New Orleans police and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office. When his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites and his fans are very shocked by his sudden death. You are on the right page for information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Boogie B was born in New Orleans but he spent some of his early years in Tampa before moving back to Louisiana. Montrell completed his graduation from Bonnabel High School after that he attended Delgado Community College. Based on the statement, Montrell moved to Washington, D.C. where he began working as a comedian, "when crime and violence in New Orleans grew alarming. Since his passing news has come on the internet multiple people expressed their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.