Constitution Day Samvidhan Diwas 2022 Inspirational Quotes Wishes Of BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared 26th November as National Constitution Day Of India. And today is 1st Constitution Day Of India. Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity are the 4 pillars of our Constitution. Constitution Day is often celebrated on the anniversary of the signing, promulgation, or adoption of the constitution, or in some cases, to commemorate the change to a constitutional monarchy. The Constitution of India is the supreme law of India. It is a living document, the permanent instrument which makes the government system work. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is regarded as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, but it was the Constituent Assembly that worked under Dr. Ambedkar and his team that drafted the final copy of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950. Now below get complete details 1st Constitution Day Of India.

Indian Constitution Day Unknown Facts

Constitution Of India

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic, and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.

Constitution Day Of India Quotes Sayings Status Wishes

“To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and their oneness, and should insist upon choosing as their representatives only such persons as are good and true.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.” ― BR Ambedkar

“When I took over as president, I studied the Constitution, and the more I studied it, the more I realized that it does not prevent the president of India from giving the nation a vision. So when I went and presented this vision in Parliament and in legislative assemblies; everyone welcomed it, irrespective of party affiliations.” APJ Abdul Kalam, former Indian President

“If I have to take police protection in my own country from my own people, then there is something wrong with me, I’m fighting within the framework of the Indian constitution and it is not against anyone, but for everyone.” ― Narendra Dabholkar, rationalist

“I feel that the constitution is workable, it is flexible and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile.” ― BR Ambedkar

“There are checks and balances and broad separation of powers under the Constitution. Each organ of the State, i.e. the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, must have respect for the others and not encroach into each other’s domain.” ― P Sathasivam, Kerala governor

“The Constitution is itself the product of the freedom struggle.” Vayalar Ravi, Congress MP

Happy Constitution Day of India Quotes Wishes

Constitution Day is the Time to Recall the Famous Vande Mataram, the chant that gave us freedom. May the Indian spirit prosper forever. To remember is to cherish.

Freedom in mind, faith in words. Pride in our hearts and memories in our souls. Let’s salute the nation on Constitution Day 2019.

May the brightest star in its course visit no land freer, happier, lovelier, than this our own land. Best wishes to you on this Constitution Day!

Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation, let every parent instill in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation. Happy Constitution Day!

The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems! Happy Constitution Day.

Justice, liberty, equality, fraternity. May our dream of a new tomorrow come true for us.

Today, let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel pound to be a part of India.

