Cormac Roth Cause Of Death: Actor Tim Roth’s Son Dead Due To Cancer:- We are shocked and stunned after listening to the demise of actor Tim Roth’s son. Yes, you heard it right, Tim Roth’s son has passed away. We are feeling sad for Tim Roth’s family. It is very devastating to address that young boy Cormac Roth passed away at the age of 25. Cormac Roth died at a premature age. As he died untimely and unexpectedly, fans and followers of Tim Roth and Cormac Roth have been shocked. What happened to him? How did he die? A number of questions are being asked by people on social media. If you are reading this article then you don’t have to scrounge any other article to know how did Cormac Roth die. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Scroll down the page and take a look below.

Cormac Roth Cause Of Death

First of all, let’s discuss when did Cormac Roth die. Reportedly, Tim Roth announced the untimely passing of his musician son Cormac Roth on Monday, October 31, 2022, through an Instagram post but Cormac Roth died on October 16, 2022. Tim Roth and his family kept this news secret and private for almost two weeks. According to the source, Tim Roth and his wife were trying to process the fact of their 2-year-old son’s death.

Now let’s take a look at the point “how did Cormac Roth die?” Reportedly, actor Tim Roth said that his youngest son died of cancer. Yes, Cormac Roth was a cancer patient. Cormac was diagnosed with Stage 3 germ cell cancer last November. Since last November, musician Cormac Roth was battling stage 3 germ cell cancer. In the end, he handed off his life and left behind his beloved ones in this world. It is very painful to accept this fact for the fans of Tim Roth and his son Cormac Roth. Cormac was a renowned guitarist, producer, and music composer. Swipe down the page and read what Tom Roth wrote.

Cormac Roth, son of our Marvel star Tim Roth, has sadly passed away at the young age of 25 after a battle against cancer. Rest in peace. 🖤😔 pic.twitter.com/tkObfGg3wv — The Hollywood Handle (@The_HollywoodH) October 31, 2022

Tim Roth wrote, “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end, A guitarist, composer, and producer wise beyond his years, Cormac’s career was just beginning to flourish.”