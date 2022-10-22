What Was Cynthia Lai Cause Of Death? Toronto City Councillor Died Before Vote At 68:- Cynthia Lai was a successful realtor who had a long illustrious career but sadly she is not between us. Cynthia Lai has passed away. The news of Cynthia Lai’s demise surfaced just a while ago. According to the reports, Cynthia Lai died two days prior to the Toronto election. But what happened to Cynthia Lai or how did she die? Since Cynthia Lai has been pronounced dead people who knew her are curious to know what caused her to die unexpectedly. She was one of the four candidates who won in the 2018 election. In the further given sections, we have discussed some imperative aspects linked to Cynthia Lai’s death news. Kindly stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details.

According to the reports, Cynthia Lai passed away on Monday two days before the election. She was the councilor for Toronto city and was also running for reelection in the municipal election. Thus her death news shocked everyone. What was Cynthia Lai’s age when she passed away? According to the reports, Cynthia Lai was 68 years of age when died. Now the question rises “who confirmed this shocking news?” Kindly shift to the next section and read further details.

Reportedly, Hratch Aynedjian, Cynthia Lais’ campaign manager announced this shocking news on Friday afternoon. Hratch Aynedjian said The Ward 23 Scarborough North Councilor passed away in a hospital in the presence of her family members. He further added, “she championed the causes of her constituency and provided services to people in the neighborhood in line with the demographics of the ward.” Scroll down the page and learn more.

Since Cynthia Lais’s death news surfaced on the internet people have been curious to learn what went wrong with her and what caused her to die unexpectedly. But no further information has been shared by Cynthia Lais’s family regarding her cause of death. In addition, Cynthia Lais’s family has requested privacy. But it is certain that Ward 23 Scarborough North Councilor Cynthia Lais was struggling with an illness for the past year.

Following the death of city councilor Cynthia Lais, flags were at half-mast at several local structures including the Scarborough Civic Centre and City Hall. Talking about the election, the city said the Ward 23 council election will take place as scheduled earlier on October 24. Stay tuned to this page for more updates.