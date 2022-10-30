D.H. Peligro Dies: “Dead Kennedys” Drummer & Rock Musician Passes Away At 63:- We are saddened to announce that the famous drummer D.H. Peligro is no more. Yes, you heard it right D.H. Peligro aka Darren Henley has passed away. D.H. Peligro was best known for being an all-around rock star and drummer for the Dead Kennedys. According to the source, D.H. Peligro passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. But what is the cause of death of D.H. Peligro? How did he die? There are a number of questions that have to be responded to. If you are also seeking answers to the questions related to D.H. Peligro’s death cause then you are at the right place. Here you will get to read every imperative aspect regarding D.H. Peligro. Kindly follow it till the last line. Drag down the page.

Rock Musician D.H. Peligro Dies

Drummer Darren Henley died on Friday, October 28, 2022. Reportedly, he was at his home when he breathed his last breath. D.H. Peligro passed away in his Los Angeles home. Prior to announcing the cause of death of D.H. Peligro let us tell you that this news was confirmed by the Dead Kennedy band. D.H. Peligro’s band took to its social media handle and paid a tribute to him. Scroll down the page and read further details.

D.H. Peligro’s band posted a statement that reads, “D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley), the drummer for the Dead Kennedys, went away on October 28 at home in Los Angeles. He died as a result of a fall-related head injury, according to the police that responded to the site. Arrangements are being finalized and will be announced in the coming days. During this trying time, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy. Thank you for your kind words and thoughts. Peligro was 63 years old.”

As mentioned, D.H. Peligro’s death news was addressed by his band. According to Dead Kennedy, D.H. Peligro died of a head injury that he sustained recently. As per the source, D.H. Peligro fell accidentally and sustained a traumatic injury to the head. As a result, he passed away on Friday at the age of 63. He died at the age of 63. As of yet, funeral arrangements have not been announced. But it is expected that arrangements will be announced soon. D.H. Peligro was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 9, 1959. He started playing drums at a young age. Stay tuned to this page for more details.