Daimion Collins’s Father Cause of Death? Daimion Collins’s Ben Collins Passed Away Death – Obituary

Just a while ago it was reported that Daimion Collins’s father Ben Collins has passed away. According to the latest reports, Ben Collins died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. As Ben died unexpectedly people who knew him have been curious to find out what happened to him and what was his cause of death. Ben Collins was widely popular for being the father of his son Daimion Collins. Though, netizens are questioning what Daimion Collins said after his father’s passing. Who affirmed this news or who revealed Ben Collins’s demise on social media? There are numerous questions that you should get answered. Kindly take a look at the further given sections for further details. Drag down the page.

First of all, who confirmed this news? As per the reports, John Calipari revealed this news on social media. John Calipari used his Twitter handle to post a statement. John Calipari head coach of Daimion’s team wrote, “We are saddened by the loss of Ben Collins. He was a loving father & husband who wanted the best for his family. It’s been a really rough day for the team, staff, and the basketball family but we will do everything we can to support the Collins family through this difficult time.” Get more details in the below-given sections. Swipe down the page.

Daimion Collins’s Father Cause of Death?

On Tuesday, the UK announced that Ben Collins is no more while the head coach John Calipari posted it late at night Tuesday. The head coach said that he had been devastated by the passing of Ben. He was a devoted family man who only always wanted the best for his family. John Calipari further said, “the basketball community is mourning his demise and we are going through a painful situation”.

At this point in time, it can not be concluded what caused Ben Collins to die unexpectedly. As of yet, nobody from Ben’s family has come forward to announce his cause of death. We dug deep on the internet to gather information regarding his cause of death but nothing was found imperative. Diamion Collins has four siblings, Jamin Powell, Dailen, Diamond, and Makayla Collins.

Once Diamion’s father said, “no matter how long it took, I am looking forward to watching my son’s basketball career develop in Lexington after the star forward decided to return to Kentucky for his sophomore season.”