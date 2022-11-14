Danielle Duncan Dead: Allegheny College Student Killed In Crash On Interstate 79:- Recently the news of a college in Mercer County, New Jersey of the United States America died after meeting an accident on the 11th of November, 2022. After the accident had taken place the locals of the area called the police. We have got to know through our sources that Danielle J. Dunan was crushed by a heavy vehicle while he was sitting in the same vehicle. And everything had just happened cause of some mistakes by the driver of the vehicle. According to the reports, the student is from the “An Allegheny” college in Mercer County, New Jersey of the United States of America. He had come to Mercer County, New Jersey of the United States of America the study at “An Allegheny College

Allegheny College Student Danielle Duncan Dead

On Friday, 11th of November, 2022, Danielle J. Dunan would be going somewhere around 08:00 p.m. He was at the Interstate 79 in New Vernon Township, Mercer County, Pennsylvania, in the United States of America. And after some time, Danielle J. Dunan was crushed by a heavy vehicle. After the accident happened, Danielle J. Dunan gained some fatal injuries all over his body. According to the sources, Danielle J. Dunan was sitting in a minivan that was being driven by a man named Matteo A. Guajardo from Pittsburgh. As the minivan reached the south on I-79, the driver lost control of the vehicle. After the accident had taken place, Danielle J. Dunan was pronounced to the bead at the same spot as the accident.

Who Was Danielle Duncan?

Danielle J. Dunan was from Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, in the United States of America. He was around the age of 19. He had been in the “An Allegheny College.” He was a student in his first year. There has not been any information about the personal life of Danielle J. Duncan. Still, it is really so harsh to think about the family members of Danielle J. Dunan, and what they would be going through.

It would be tragic for the family members and friends of Danielle J. Dunan to know that Danielle J. Dunan has died. We pray that the soul of Danielle J. Dunan would find peace in heaven. He was just at the age of 19. There is so much in the world that he had to explore. Our heart goes to the family members and friends of Danielle J. Duncan.