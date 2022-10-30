Death Of ‘Middleman’ In Percy Lapid Case Revealed As Homicide, Suffocated With Plastic Bag, 2nd Autopsy:- This is to inform you that we have got an update on the puzzle of the cause of death of the middleman of Percy Lipid’s killing. Recently, Dr. Raquel Fortun who is the Forensic Pathologist released a statement and claimed that the death of the middleman in the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lipid was not natural. As per the reports, foul play in the death of the middleman was discovered by the forensic pathologist. you might be catering to a question who is Crisanto Jun Villamor, we tell you that Crisanto Jun Villamor is identified as the middleman in the murder of Percy Lapid. In this article, we have mentioned what the forensic pathologist cited in the second autopsy report of Crisanto Jun Villamor. So be sticky with this blog and keep reading this article for more details.

Dr. Raquel Fortun who is the Forensic pathologist stated that Crisanto Jun Villamor’s death was not natural it was a homicide. She further stated that she discovered foul plays in the death of the middlemen in the killing of Percy Lapid. Dr. Raquel Fortun recently released the second autopsy report and revealed that the cause of death of Crisanto Jun Villamor was not natural as he died of suffocation from a plastic bag. Drag down the screen and read the statement penned by Dr. Raquel Fortun.

She stated, “Based on available information regarding the circumstances surrounding death, the manner is homicide,”

These were the most pertinent findings of the second autopsy:

Schistosomiasis (parasitic infection) of the liver

Evidence of medical intervention consisting of a needle puncture mark on right hand

Pulmonary congestion, edema, and hemorrhages

History of asphyxia by plastic bag suffocation

Status post-autopsy and post-embalming

According to the reports, Villamor died on October 18, 2022. This news came a day after when gunman Joel Escorial handed himself to the police and implicated him as the middleman in the murder of commentator Percy Lapid.

As per the reports, the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) carried out the first autopsy of the middleman. But NBI stated that no foul play was involved in Crisanto Jun Villamor’s death. In addition, it was also claimed that no apparent physical wound was found. But Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippine National Police has doubts that he died of natural causes.

Recently, the forensic pathologist issued a statement on October 26, 2022, that reads, “There is information that he expressed fear for his life shortly before his demise and that he died from suffocation by means of a plastic bag over his head.”