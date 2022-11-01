Brixton Shooting Killed Delivery Worker Guilherme Messias Da Silva & Dripper Rapper Perm:- We are saddened to report that a delivery raised handed off his life in a bloodshed that happened on Railton Road. Since this news surfaced people are eager to learn what happened to him and what was the story behind the Brazilian delivery rider shootout. Hence, we published this piece with every imperative point discussed in it. Who was Guilherme Messias Da Silva? Guilherme Messias Da Silva was the Brazilian delivery rider who died in a shooting incident on Railton Road. What was his age? The Brazilian delivery driver was scheduled to fly back to Brazil with a drill rapper Perm in a few days. There are a number of questions that have to be answered. Kindly take a look at the further given sections of this article for more details and updates.

Who Was Guilherme Messias Da Silva?

As per the report, two died in South London shooting incident. The victims of the South London shooting were identified as Guilherme Messias Da Silva and Perm. Guilherme Messias Da Silva was a delivery rider and Perm was a drill rapper. Both were about to fly back to Brazil. Reportedly, they died in a shooting event that happened on Sunday night. Guilherme Messias Da Silva was dropping the last order of the day when the bloodshed occurred. Swipe down the page and read more details about him in the next section.

Police believed that the drill rapper, Perm was the target of the attack. Perm was reported to be the second causality of the gunshot. While Guilherme Messias Da Silva was reported to be the first causality. Police reported about the gunshots just before 8 o’clock on Railton Road in Brixton, South London. In addition, firearms experts from the London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police flocked to the site. Scroll down the page and read further details.

Locals claimed that they heard at least 12 gunshot rounds. Furthermore, the rounds were fired between some people in a car and a pair on a moped. Multiple car accidents also happened there. A spokesperson for the police said, “At the scene, two injured males were discovered. Emergency personnel made an effort to save them, but they were both declared dead on the spot. At this moment, there is no confirmation of the nature of their wounds. At this stage, there have been no arrests and inquiries continue.”