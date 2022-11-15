Who Will Win DER vs TOU FA Cup Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Derby County vs Torquay United:- Have you ever heard the name of FA Cup? The league is known for introducing some of the best matches of popular teams and now, the league is back with another match tonight. Now, many fans are waiting to watch this wonderful match tonight because two popular teams are coming back with their amazing players. According to the sources, Derby County (DER) and team Torquay United (TOU) are going to face each other on the football ground. Now, we are going to share some details of the match. Keep reading this article.

As per the sources, the league has shown lots of matches in the previous days and since the league began, the fans are much excited to watch the wonderful battle of the final. As we can see from their last performance so, team DER won two times and lost a single match. Another side, team TOU has lost two matches and won just a single match. Now, the tickets of the match are available on the official website from where you can buy tickets and can watch this match at the ground. Keep reading this article to get more details about the date, time, venue, and lineup player.

DER vs TOU Match Details

Team Names:- Derby County (DER) vs Torquay United (TOU)

League:- FA Cup

Venue:- Pride Park Stadium

Date:- Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time:- 01:15 AM IST

DER vs TOU Lineups Player

Derby County (DER):- Wildsmith; Smith, Stearman, Forsyth, Roberts; Mendez-Laing, Hourihane, Bird, Dobbin; Osula, and Collins.

Torquay United (TOU):- Halstead; Donnellan, Ness, Ellis, Moxey; De Silva, Lapslie, Hall, Wearne; Goodwin, and Jarvis.

DER vs TOU Squad Player

Derby County (DER):- Joe Wildsmith, Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman, James Chester, Korey Smith, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley, Liam Thompson, Max Bird, David McGoldrick, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Craig Forsyth, Haydon Roberts, James Collins, William Osula, Jake Rooney, Joseph Anang, Kwaku Oduroh, Scott Loach, Conor Hourihane, Tom Barkhuizen, Lewis Dobbin, Osazee Aghatise, and Eiran Cashin.

Torquay United (TOU):- Tom Lapslie, Kieron Evans, Jack Winsor, Brett McGavin, Will Goodwin, Aaron Jarvis, Cameron Thompson, Scott Smith, Asa Hall, Dillon De Silva, Stephen Wearne, Ben Wyatt, Lucas Ness, Dean Moxey, Dylan Crowe, Daniel Martin, Rhys Lovett, Ryan Hanson, Alex Moyse, Mark Halstead, Mark Ellis, Ali Omar, Ollie Tomlinson, Ross Marshall, Thomas Hughes, Lewis Brooks, Shaun Donnellan, and Corie Andrews.

DER vs TOU Match Prediction

Now, the fans are waiting to know which team has a better chance to win this match. If we talk about the team’s matches so, DER has won 2 matches out of 5 in which they lost a single match. Another side, TOU has won just a single match and lost 2 matches. According to the expert’s advice, team DER has more chances to win this match.