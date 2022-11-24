Preface

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high. It can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness. There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes is usually diagnosed in children or young adults, while type 2 diabetes usually develops in adults over the age of 40. We list in this blog everything you need to know about diabetes care.

What is diabetes?

There are two main types of diabetes – Type 1 and Type 2.

Type 1 diabetes, also known as insulin-dependent diabetes or juvenile-onset diabetes, occurs when the body doesn’t produce any insulin. Insulin is a hormone needed to convert sugar, starches and other food into energy for the body’s cells.

Type 2 diabetes, also known as non-insulin-dependent diabetes or adult-onset diabetes, occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough insulin or when the cells don’t respond properly to insulin.

If you have type 2 diabetes, your body still makes some insulin. But not enough to keep your blood glucose (also called blood sugar) at a normal level. When there isn’t enough insulin or the cells resist it, glucose can’t get into the cells for use as energy. As a result, too much glucose stays in your blood, leading to serious health problems.

Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that develops during pregnancy. It affects approximately 3-5% of all pregnancies and usually resolves after delivery. Women with gestational diabetes are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

What are the symptoms of diabetes?

The most common symptoms of diabetes include:

-Increased thirst and urination

-Fatigue

-Blurred vision

-Cuts/bruises that heal slowly

-Weight loss or gain

-Irritability

-Recurrent infections

How is diabetes diagnosed?

To diagnose diabetes, doctors typically order a fasting blood sugar test or a glycated haemoglobin (A1C) test. The fasting blood sugar test measures your blood sugar after you have fasted for at least 8 hours. The A1C test measures your average blood sugar over the past 3 months. If your fasting blood sugar level is greater than 130 mg/dl on two separate occasions or your A1C level is greater than 6.5%, you will be diagnosed with diabetes.

How is diabetes treated?

One of the most effective ways to treat diabetes is controlling blood sugar levels. You will need to monitor your blood sugar levels carefully and take steps to keep them within a target range. There are many ways to do this, including:

– Taking medication: If you have diabetes, you may need to take medication to produce adequate insulin from the pancreas. Several different types of medication are available, the most common being Metformin. Your doctor can advise you on the best option based on your blood sugar levels.

– Making lifestyle changes: Some can also help control your blood sugar levels. This might include following a sugar-free diet for diabetes and regular exercise.

-Surgery: Resistant cases of diabetes may require surgery in the form of pancreas transplantation. Obese persons may be advised to undergo bariatric surgery for weight reduction.

What are the complications of diabetes?

Several potential complications are associated with diabetes, some of which can be serious or even life-threatening. These include heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage, and eye problems. People with diabetes also have a higher risk of developing infections and skin problems.

Another complication of diabetes is hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). This can occur if you take too much insulin or other diabetes medication, miss a meal, or exercise more than usual. Symptoms of hypoglycemia include feeling shaky, sweating, dizziness, and confusion. If left untreated, hypoglycemia can lead to seizures and unconsciousness.

How can I prevent diabetes?

You can do a few things to ensure diabetes care works in your favour. First, try to maintain a healthy weight. Extra weight, especially around the waist, can increase your chances of developing type 2 diabetes. Second, exercise regularly. Physical activity can help you control your weight and lower your insulin levels. Finally, eat a healthy diet. Focus on foods high in fibre and low in sugar and fat.

Diet for diabetes management

To help prevent complications, you need to control your blood sugar level. And the best way to do that is with a healthy diet for diabetes.

A healthy diet for diabetes management includes:

-Plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

-Lean protein sources like chicken, fish, and beans

-Moderate amounts of fat from healthy sources like olive oil and nuts

-Limited amounts of processed foods, sugary drinks, and red meat

In Closing

There is a lot to know about diabetes care, but the most important thing is that it is possible to manage diabetes and live a full, healthy life. With the right information and support, you can make diabetes management work for you. We hope this article has helped you start your journey to better health.