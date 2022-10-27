RIP! Diecast Vocalist Paul Stoddard Died, Obituary & Funeral Details:- It is very hard to announce that Paul Stoddard passed away recently on Tuesday. He was the frontman for Boston metalcore legends Diecast. He entered Diecast in 2003. This shocking news has been shared by Diecast drummer Dennis Pavia. Recently this news came on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms and the whole social media mourning his death on the social media platforms. Now all the fans are very curious to know about him and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so continue the article.

Diecast Vocalist Paul Stoddard Died

Reportedly, Paul Stoddard was a frontman for Boston metalcore legends Diecast. He joined Diecast in 2003 and donated to their most recent records, internal Revolution in 2006 and Tearing Down Your Blue Skies in 2004. He was an amazing person and he earned huge respect due to his best work. As per the report, the Boston metalcore community is in grief at the passing of one of its own. Paul won replaced Colin Schleifer as the vocalist for Diecast in 2003. You are on the right page for getting the right information about the news and we will share it with you. So let’s continue the article.

According to the report, Paul Stoddard has passed away reportedly. He had taken his last breath on 25 October 2022, Tuesday. Currently, lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, He passed away due to illness. His father Beverley Stoddard uploaded about his health condition last week. Paul was admitted to Miami because he was retaining fluid. He was on a ventilator because he was in Coma. His kidneys went down and began dialysis. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

As per the report, His passing news has been confirmed by Diecast drummer Dennis Pavia on Facebook, where he paid tribute to his dead bandmate and friend. It is very shocking news for his family, friends and those who know him because they lost their beloved member of the family. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. As soon as Paul Stoddard's passing news came on the internet and lots of people have been paying tribute to him on social networking sites. Rest in peace Paul Stoddard.