Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull Owner & Businessman Dies Aged 78:- There might be hardly any person who did not hear about the energy drink Red Bull. You might be wondering why we are talking about Red Bull in this article. Just recently we were informed about the death of Dietrich Mateschitz who was the founder and owner of the energy drink Red Bull company. This is the reason we are talking about Red Bull. Since people heard about the death of Red Bull’s owner they have been curious to learn about its owner and his cause of death. How did Dietrich Mateschitz die and what was Dietrich Mateschitz’s age at the time of his death? There are a number of questions that are yet to be answered. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article for more details and updates.

Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull Owner & Businessman Dies

He was an Australian billionaire entrepreneur who founded the energy drink company, Red Bull. Reportedly, Dietrich Mateschitz passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. What was Dietrich Mateschitz’s age when he passed away? As per the reports, Dietrich Mateschitz breathed his last breath at the age of 78. Now the next question rises “what is the cause of the death of Dietrich Mateschitz?” You are advised to follow the further section to get this.

As per the information given by our reliable source, Dietrich Mateschitz passed away after a long battle with cancer. Yes, Dietrich Mateschitz was a cancer patient. In addition, his cause of death was also cancer. However, we are still awaiting Dietrich Mateschitz’s family’s statement to confirm this claim. Now the question is who confirmed Dietrich Mateschitz’s death news. Read down the next section to read this.

Reportedly, the Red Bull Formula One team announced this news on social media. Dietrich Mateschitz also founded a Formula 1 racing team, Red bull racing based in Milton Keynes, Britain. In addition, Dietrich Mateschitz also had taken over SV Austria Salzburg, a football club that was renamed Red Bull Salzburg.

Let’s talk about Dietrich’s personal life, he barely gave any personal information to the media. It is known that he used to live with his girlfriend in Salzburg. He has a son named Mark who is currently 30 years of age and he is currently acting as Managing Director of his father’s company. Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family during this time.