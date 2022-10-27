What Was DJ Mighty Mouse Cause Of Death? Beloved House Producer Died At 48:- Matthew Ward was widely popular by his stage name DJ Mighty Mouse. According to the reports, DJ Mighty Mouse has passed away. Yes, this news has been verified, DJ Mighty Mouse is no more. Since this news surfaced on the internet, DJ Mighty Mouse fans are eager to learn what happened to him and how did he die. What could be the cause of the death of DJ Mighty Mouse? If you are also a fan of DJ Mighty Mouse and looking for a detailed article to learn the reason that caused him to die then stick with this page and must take a look at the below-placed sections. Scroll down the page.

What Was DJ Mighty Mouse Cause Of Death?

As far as we know, DJ Mighty Mouse passed away in his home in Spain on Thursday. And this shocking news was affirmed and confirmed by the UK record company Defected Records. Since Defected Records posted, “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward, aka Mighty Mouse, passed away abruptly last Thursday at his home in Spain” we are also in mourning. Let’s take a look at the cause of the death of DJ Mighty Mouse. Scroll down the page.

Reportedly, Matthew Ward took his last breath while sleeping at the home. It is believed that DJ Mighty Mouse died of Aortic Aneurysm. Reportedly, he suffered from an Aortic aneurysm before dying which caused him to depart unexpectedly. This news case just a few days before his passing. Reportedly, on October 18, he announced his new single. DJ Mighty Mouse passed away unexpectedly after sharing the news of his forthcoming single. Meanwhile, fans have been stunned and shocked after coming across this news. Kindly stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Scroll down the page.

Defected Records wrote, “Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse. Everyone at Defected and Glitterbox is devastated to share the news that we lost Matthew on Thursday. An amazing human being.” He is survived by his wife, mother, and stepdad, Ellen, Judy, and Martin respectively. Honor Byford said, “We are devasted to confirm that Matthew Ward, aka Mighty Mouse the DJ, died suddenly in his sleep at his home in Spain last Thursday. We now know that Matthew died from an aortic aneurysm. We have no words to describe our grief”