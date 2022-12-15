DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead At 40, Why Did He Commit Suicide? Explained:- Currently, the unfortunate death of popular American freestyle hip-hop dancer and choreographer “Dj Stephen alias Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss” is remaining the talk of the town, ever since his wife confirmed him to be dead due to suicide. Yes, you heard right, on Wednesday, 14th December 2022, he had found dead at his residence. As soon as the news is getting circulated on social networking sites uncounted reactions commenced hitting the headlines, where uncounted are expressing their sorrow while sending their deep condolence to the family in this challenging time, below you can explore everything you need to know.

As per the exclusive reports or sources, the next day after the unfortunate death the wife of DJ Stephen shared a quite heartbreaking statement while mentioning that “It is with the heaviest heart that she has to share that her husband and well-known American freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, and actor DJ Stephen is no more among them, as he left them in a great shock, Stephen lit up every room he stepped into”. Further, she mentioned that he was a great human being who always put his family at the top on his priority list as nothing is bigger than a family according to him.

Who Was DJ Stephen?

40-year-old, DJ Stephen was an American freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, TV producer, and actor, who had done plenty of projects with the recognized banner. In 2008, he got the second spot on the American adaptation of “So You Think You Can Dance” which was the turning point of his career. He was born on 29th September 2022 in Montgomery, Alabama, United States, and unluckily his departure took place on 13th December 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He completed his alma mater at Southern Union State, Community College, and Chapman University. During his serving, he made uncounted accomplishments on his name but now unluckily no more among us.

Apart from all these, DJ Stephen committed suicide by gunshot and as soon as his wife heard the sound of firing she rushed to see the circumstances but unfortunately, she could not make him save. As he had already lost the world and after seeing him dead she had broken down in tears as she lost her husband, friend, partner or the better-called world. Later, she got her senses back and made the statement on Twitter while making his admirers acquainted with the saddening news. So we will also pray for their strength and will pray may his soul rest in peace (RIP DJ Stephen)