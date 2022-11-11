UK Drill Rapper K1 Died At 21 Due To Cancer:- Unfortunately, another heartbreaking news has been circulating on social media where a popular Drill rapper was confirmed dead by some tweets on Twitter. Yes, a popular Drill rapper K1 has dead, according to the latest tweets on social media. As per the sources, the rapper dead at the age of 21 due to cancer but there is no official confirmation from anywhere. We can see some tweets on social media which is claiming that the rapper has gone from this world. He was the Manchester Derby’s Hip Hop influenced rapper K1. We are trying to collect more details regarding his death.

Many sources are claiming that the rapper has gone from this world after suffering a long battle with cancer. The news of his death was announced on social media by his many fans who are heartbroken by this upsetting news. Well, we don’t have the exact announcement regarding to his death but the sources are claiming that he died at the hospital where he was being treated for his cancer. The rising star UK drill rapper K1 N15 delivers a fiery remix entitled ‘Free Em 2.0’ with a star-studded lineup a few weeks before his sudden death. Keep reading to know more details about his death.

What Was Rapper K1 Cause Of Death?

According to the latest tweets on social media, Drill rapper K1 died after a long battle with cancer. He was a rapper from Derby, Manchester and at the age of 21, he lost his life. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his family and friends are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member.

The rapper had worked with some popular stars during his career like Nito NB, Workrate, Shamb, and Madmax. He made his debut in the music industry with the song “Bad 1” and after that, his hit song made his popularity more among listeners. After that, the rapper made his other hit “Bando” which has grossed 5.8 million views.

During his entire career, he gained massive love and respect from his fans. He was active on Instagram where he used to give updates regarding to his latest launch. A Twitter user wrote,” Just heard of K1 a rapper who was battling cancer, rest in peace man… admirable strength”. The family didn’t share the obituary and funeral arrangements yet but we will try to provide all the details through our articles. Stay tuned with us to know more latest updates.