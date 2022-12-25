Ebuka Odenigbo Death Cause Reason? Kano Pillars Player Ebuka Odenigbo Dead

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known football player Ebuka Odenigbo has passed away. He was a member of the Nigeria Professional Football League. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday night. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death and they are expressing their condolences in messages to his family. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ebuka Odenigbo was a very famous football player and he was a member of the Nigeria Professional Football League. He played for Pillars the last season and he was impressive since entering Sai Masu Gida in 2018. Odenigbo of the Kano Pillars transitioned from the CAF Champions League to the Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL). He was at the University of Agriculture Makurdi Tillers’ 2018 HIFL MVP, and Kano Pillars and Enyimba fought for his signature in 2019. He was also one of the numerous HIFL players who transition to professional football. Scroll down the page for more infornation about the news.

According to the report, Ebuka Odenigbo passed away recently. He had taken his last breath on 23 December 2022, Friday night. He had been suffering from a fever and was instantly rushed to a hospital but he passed away the route.

Ebuka Odenigbo was a very talented and kind-hearted person and he earned huge respect due to his best work. As far as we know, His brother Kelvin Odenigbo who was 20 years old and died in a lake in Belarus just a year ago, and his body has been found.