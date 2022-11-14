Eight-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Pitbull In Vista Park, Bloemfontein:- In recent days, the news of several incidents has been increasing among all people and recently, one more incident has shocked the Internet after an 8-year-old boy was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull dog. According to the sources, the boy has been declared dead by the paramedics and the dog was also shot dead after it was mauled to death. The incident took place at his home in Vista Park, Bloemfontein. Many are trying to collect more details about the incident and want to know what was the reason behind this attack. Keep reading to get more details here.

A police spokesperson whose name Lt-Col Thabo Covane said that the pit bull dog attacked the child who was playing alone in his garden. Later, the dog bit on him severely on the neck and chest. Covane added,” The police and paramedics were summoned to the scene and the boy was declared dead on the scene. The beast was put to death”. It is hard to accept that the family just lost their beloved child. It was a dreadful incident for the entire family. Well, there is no details behind the incident that how the dog went aggressive and attacked the child.

What Happened To Eight Year Old Boy?

According to the details, the boy was playing in his house’s garden alone and the dog was another side of the fence that divides the boy’s family and neighbors’ house separately. As per the reports, it was understood that the dog escaped the yard and jumped over the fence that comes to the neighboring property. The incident took place on Saturday, 12th November 2022.

When police rushed to the spot, and found the emergency personnel already was available at the scene attending to the child who was badly injured. Another side, the aggressive dog also appeared covered in blood nearby and put down by the SAPS members. Another side, the boy was lying next to the garage door in his parent’s yard.

In the last recent months, cases of the same incident were seen lots of times as the dogs are getting aggressive and attacking minors and even elders. Many states have taken action against this and even in India, the government has released a new law against this action as if a dog bites anyone so, the owner will have to pay Rs. 10,000 (INR) as a fine and take care of the expenses of the victim.