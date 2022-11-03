St. John Paul Catholic Elementary School Teacher Lucia Colacci Died At 51:- We are saddened to announce that a teacher at a Catholic elementary school passed away tragically. Reportedly, the teacher who died recently used to teach at St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School. Currently, the entire fraternity of school is mourning the tragic death of the teacher. What is the name of the teacher who died? According to the source, students at the St. Paul II Catholic Elementary School have been devastated after listening to the death news of their beloved teacher. The deceased was a female teacher at the school. The teacher was identified as Lucia Colacci. She was an acclaimed teacher at the elementary school. Now people who knew Lucia Colacci are eager to know what is the cause of their death of Lucia Colacci. We have explained how did Lucia Colacci die in the further section. Scroll down the page.

Teacher Lucia Colacci Cause Of Death

Nevertheless, this news was also affirmed by numerous news agencies on social media. KL This Week tweeted, “Staff and students at a Catholic elementary school in Lindsay are mourning the loss of teacher Lucia Colacci, of Peterborough after she died following a single-vehicle rollover collision on Pigeon Lake Road on Monday morning.”

After doing a brown study it was found that Lucia Colacci died after involving in a car accident. Sources reported that a much-loved teacher at St. Paul II Catholic Elementry School handed her life after involving in a single-vehicle crash. Her cause of death was apparently linked to the injuries that she incurred in the accident.

What Happened With Lucia Colacci?

What were the circumstances surrounding Lucia Colacci’s car accident? Many people are eager to learn the circumstances surrounding the accident of the teacher. Sources claimed that the Catholic Elementary School teacher was involved in a car accident that was a single-vehicle crash. Reportedly, no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Moreover, officers of the Kawartha Lakes OPP arrived on the scene near Downeyville, Ontario on Pigeon Lake Road. Officers claimed that the fatal car crash took place on October 31, 2022, Monday. What was the age of Lucia Colacci?

Sources reported that the St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School teacher was 51 years of age when she faced a fatal accident on Monday. The next day after the accident, an emergency response team of the school board was sent to the school to provide assistance to the staff and students. Lucia is survived by her three children, Natalia, Marco, and Mateo, and her husband Jeff Kitney.