Elle Edwards Wallasey Shooting: Two Arrested After Elle Edwards Killed on Christmas Eve

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 26 years old woman was shot and killed. The woman identified as Elle Edwards. This tragic incident took place, on Christmas Eve, at Wallasey Village in Merseyside.

Elle Edwards was a 26 years old lady who lived in British. She worked as a beautician in a beauty salon named Nova Studio. She was born in 1996 and she was a very talented and beautiful soul. She was a certified beautician who was interested in wellness since her teenage years. He was a victim of the Merseyside pub shooting which happened on Christmas Eve. The shooting happened while she had been celebrating Christmas with her friends. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Elle Edwards Wallasey Shooting

According to the report, Elle Edwards passed away recently at the age of 26. She had taken her last breath on 24 December 2022, Saturday. She died after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village on the Wirral, in Merseyside. This tragic incident took place at around 11:50 pm. Since her passing news came out on the internet people are very shocked by her sudden death as no one thought that she would lose her life like this.

As far as we know, the young woman was enjoying Christmas with her sister and friends at the time of the shooting. As per the report, a 28 years old man who was critically injured in the Wallasey pub shooting was kept private. Along with it, a 22-year-old guy received leg wounds.

Elle Edwards was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman in a Wallasey pub on 25 December 2022. Since his passing news went out on the internet many people are paying a tribute to her on social media platforms. Currently, the incident investigation has been going on.