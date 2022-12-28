Explained: Jo Mersa Marley Death Reason? Bob Marley’s Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Dead

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Jamaican Musician Joseph Marley has passed away recently at the age of 31. He was better known as Jo Mersa. He took his last breath on Tuesday. When his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a very young age. Now many people are very curious to know about Joseph Marley and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Joseph Marley was a very famous Jamaican American reggae musician who was better known as Jo Mersa. Jo Mersa was the son of Stephen Marley and the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley. In his family, he was the eldest child and the second grandchild of legend Bob Marley. Before relocating to Florida, He spent his productive years in Jamaica. He obeyed the footsteps of his family by releasing his debut album, Comforbale in 2014. He was a very famous singer who majored in studio engineering at Miami Dade college. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jo Mersa Marley Death Reason?

As per the report, Joseph Marley was the grandson of the legendary reggae singer Bob Marley. He passed away at the age of 31. He had taken his last breath on 27 December 2022. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his reason for death but it has been not revealed yet. Reportedly, South Florida radio station WZPP asserts that Jo died having an asthma attack. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Joseph Marley was born on 12 March 1991 in Kingston, Jamaica. He spent his early years in Jamaica, where he attended Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School before moving to Florida to attend Palmetto High School. He completed his college from Miami Dade College. It is very painful and shocking news for those who know him as they lost their beloved person in the family. Many people are paying a tribute to him and expressing their condolenes messages to his family on social networking sites. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.